REXBURG, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho and federal investigators hope the public can shed some light on the case of two missing children who were in Yellowstone National Park before they went missing last fall.

The FBI and the Rexburg Police Department have set up a site for the public to upload photos of videos that may contain images of missing 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old J.J. Vallow who were in the park on Sept. 8, 2019, with their mother Lori Vallow, and uncle, Alex Cox. The family was traveling in a 2017 Ford F-150 pickup with Arizona plate CPQUINT.

Image courtesy FBI

The FBI is asking people to upload pictures or videos that may have caught the children or family at the park or call and report tips to the Rexburg Police Department at (208) 359-3000 or the National Center for Missing Exploited Children 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST). The FBI and Rexburg Police shared pictures of the missing children and mother Lori Vallow during their trip to Yellowstone.

Other media reports that Lori Vallow is expected in a Madison County courtroom on Friday after leaving a Hawaiian island earlier this week. Lori and new husband, Chad Daybell, have failed to tell authorities where the children are.