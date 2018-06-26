Sawtooth Forest: One Campground Closed, One Opens

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) The Sawtooth National Forest is offering some tips and reminding campers that one campground is closed while another is open ahead of the July 4, holiday. The Forest Service in southern Idaho says Pettit Campground in the South Hills is still closed because of hazard trees and may not be open for the holiday. Officials say the campground will open when the problem can be fixed. Meanwhile, the popular Baumgartner Campground near Featherville on the South Fork of the Boise River is now open after an extensive renovation of the 40 campsites. The Forest Service has labeled the campground the “crown jewel” of the Fairfield Ranger District with amenities like paved roads, 10 restrooms, potable water, trash service, and a hot pool with tub. The Sawtooth National Forest advised people to check on certain areas before they head out. Campers are reminded that fireworks are strictly prohibited on all national forests. Also, people need to stay on designated roads and trails; free maps are available on what roads and trails are good to use. Digital maps are also available HERE . Even with vegetation still green officials say people need to careful with fire even though there are no fire restrictions in place at this time.

Photo by Benito Baeza