Jerome Police Looking for Suspect Who Shot at House in February

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-The Jerome Police Department has released video of a possible suspect vehicle involved in a February shooting at a house. According to Jerome Police, officers responded at around 5 p.m. February 14, to shots fired at a house located on the 300 block of 6th Avenue West. Jerome Police did not report any injuries.

Jerome Police said the house had been hit several times by the passing suspect. The resident of the home did not recognized the vehicle involved. Video from several houses away was able to capture the suspect vehicle. Jerome Police admitted the video isn't the best of quality and lacks detail, but hope someone may recognize the vehicle in the upper right corner.

Jerome Police Department Jerome Police Department loading...

Jerome Police said they understand some people may be reluctant to come forward with information in a case like this and said people can remain anonymous if they choose to. Anyone with information can call 208-324-4328 (ref case # 230122) Jerome Police said people can also message them through Facebook.