Jerome ID Police Ask For Help In Case Of Missing Teen

Police In Jerome have asked the community for assistance in the case of a missing area teenager.

Have you seen Blanca Estella Servin? Her profile has been added to the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. Servin, 16, hasn't had contact with family since April 7, 2022, according to the site.

Servin is 5'9", and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and jeans. She also has multiple piercings in her lower lip.

If you have information that can lead to her current whereabouts, please contact the Jerome Police Department, at 208-324-1911.

