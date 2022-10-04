Jerome Police Seek Public Help in Shooting Investigation

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-The Jerome Police Department has released home security video related to a shooting that injured a young man in late September hoping the public can identify the suspect vehicle. The video shows two cars go by on the street, one the victim's car, and one that goes by speeding, the suspect car, on September 24 a little before 5 p.m. Shortly after seeing the two vehicles go by Jerome Police say five gunshots can be heard. The 22-year-old male victim was taken to the hospital and treated, however police say he is not cooperating with the investigation. Jerome Police say the shooting happened near an apartment complex on South Davis Street that was hit by bullets. Residents told officers there had been a shooting there a week before. Investigators hope someone might be able to identify the car and possibly the suspect in the video. Anyone who leaves a tip can remain anonymous if they want to. If you have any information call Jerome Police at 208-324-4328 (messages can also be sent via Facebook). See video below:



