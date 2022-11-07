Pursuit Ends In Crash in Jerome

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-The Jerome Police Department arrested an individual after fleeing from officers this afternoon and crashing a vehicle. The incident happened sometime before 3 p.m. on the corner of 8th and North Lincoln in Jerome where the suspect vehicle crashed after running from police. According to Jerome Police, officers had responded to an earlier 911 call for help and was given a description of the suspect vehicle. The suspect has been booked into the Jerome County Jail on multiple charges. Idaho State Police is investigating the crash.

