Every woman deserves to have a special day or night to feel like a princess. While many will feel this way on their wedding day, sometimes they need more than just that one time to feel special. They need a night to dress up, go out with their lady friends, and dance the night away while enjoying themselves. There aren't many occurrences when women get to feel this way and have those nights to themselves, but they will have that chance to feel like a princess for one night only this month.

Mom Prom in Burley

For all the ladies out there that would love one more chance to go to prom, wear their wedding dress, or something tucked in the closet they want to pull out, there is finally a chance to do so. The Burley Mom Prom will be taking place on Saturday, April 9 from 7 PM until 12 AM at the Best Western Plus Burley and Convention Center, located at 800 North Overland Avenue, in Burley. To attend the event, you must be over the age of eighteen, and no, you do not have to be a mom. The event is $15 per ticket, and all proceeds go towards the Mini-Cassia Crossroads Harbor Domestic Violence Shelter.

What is a Mom Prom?

A mom prom is a charity event, meant for women to get out and have a fun night. It will be masquerade-themed, so make sure to bring a mask, as well as make sure to pull out your old prom dress, maybe an old bridesmaid dress, or you can even see it as a reason to buy a new dress. Music Monkey Productions will be DJing the event, and there will be contests and prizes.

Book your tickets ladies, and enjoy a night out with your friends dancing away. Every mom, wife, and single lady needs a night to dance and have fun, and this event is all about you. It is for a good cause and you get to have a fun time. If you didn't go to prom or had a bad experience, this is a second chance to enjoy a prom night you will never forget. Book your tickets today, and enjoy dancing the night away.

