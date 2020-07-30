Female Inmate Walks Away from Boise Facility

UPDATE: IDOC said Michelle Descharme was found in the MiniCassia area Thursday afternoon and taken into custody.

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A woman with a criminal history in Minidoka and Twin Falls County walked away from a women's prison facility in Boise Wednesday evening. According to the Idaho Department of Correction, Michelle Rene Descharme, 49, was last seen at around 6 p.m. at a truck stop on Broadway and Interstate 84 in Boise on Wednesday. Officials think she may have gotten a ride at the truck stop.

Descharme was wearing grey sweatpants and a blue t-shirt the last time she was seen. IDOC said in a statement she walked away from the South Boise Women's Correctional Center. She has olive skin complexion, brown hair, hazel eyes and stands about 5-foot 11-inches tall at about 250 pounds.

Descharme has been convicted of possession of a controlled substance, grand theft, and forgery in Minidoka, Twin Falls, Bannock, Bingham, and Ada counties.

She would have been eligible for parole in 2025 with her sentence ending in 2031.

Call local law enforcement if you know where Descharme is located.