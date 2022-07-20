Man Walks Away from Idaho Falls Reentry Center
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 30-year-old man who walked away from an Idaho Falls community reentry center Wednesday morning is wanted by authorities. The Idaho Department of Correction says Tyrel Steven Peterson left the Idaho Falls Community Reentry Center without permission at around 10 a.m.
He had a red Kansas City Chiefs hoodie on with blue jeans, a guitar, and red gallon jug when he was last seen. Peterson has a criminal record of possession of a controlled substance and burglary. He's been eligible for parole since June 2021 and his sentence would have been complete by November of 2025. Anyone with information on where he is at is asked to call 911.
