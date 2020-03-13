Fertilizer Truck Tips, Spills Load in Declo

DECLO, Idaho (KLIX)-A truck hauling liquid fertilizer overturned in Declo Wednesday at the intersection of two state highways.

According to Idaho State Police, the Volvo straight truck, driven by Jesus Cervantes, 19, of Burley, overturned as he was trying to make a right turn on southbound State Highway 77 from State Highway 81 on March 11, at a little after 2 p.m. ISP said the fertilizer spilled onto the road and blocked traffic for more than four hours Wednesday.

The driver was wearing his seat belt. Cassia County Sheriff's Office, Declo Fire Department and Quick Response Unit, along with Life Run Ambulance Service assisted ISP with the crash.