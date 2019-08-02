Fire Burning Near Craters of the Moon Monument

CAREY, Idaho (KLIX)-Two fires sparked by lightning are burning in the Magic Valley, one near the Craters of the Moon National Monument.

According to the Bureau of Land Management, the largest fire is called the Spud Fire and is estimated to have burned 2,500 acres since it started at around 5:30 p.m. Thursday about 12 miles southwest of Carey close to the National Monument. The fire is moving through grass and brush in lava rock; the rock and large caverns are making it difficult for fire crews to access the area. BLM said they are relying on air craft to access the blaze.

The other fire, called the Peavey Fire, is about 14 miles north of the community of Minidoka and has burned an estimated 464 acres of grass and brush. Full control of the Peavey Fire is expected this weekend.