Oregon Woman Killed in Crash on I-84 East of New Plymouth

NEW PLYMOUTH, Idaho (KLIX)-A 64-year-old woman died in a rollover crash Wednesday afternoon on the interstate east of New Plymouth. According to Idaho State Police, the woman was from John Day and was driving a 1995 Ford Explorer west on Interstate 84 at around 2:48 p.m. when she went off the shoulder, overcorrected, then rolled in the median. The woman had not been wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.

