One Killed in Head-on Crash on Interstate Near Caldwell

CALDWELL, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was killed and two other people hospitalized early New Year's Day in a head-on crash on the interstate near Caldwell.

According to Idaho State Police, Reed Thulander, 19, of Cambridge died after the Ford Focus he was a passenger in was hit by a Toyota Sequoia on Interstate 84 at around 2:27 a.m. The Toyota, driven by Kaleb Torres, 24, of Caldwell had been going east in the westbound lanes when it hit the small car. Torres was taken to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center as well as another passenger of the Focus, Wyatt Currey, 20, of Brogan, Oregon.

ISP did not indicate if the driver of the Ford and another passenger had to be transported or not. ISP said the westbound I-84 was blocked for more than three hours while crews cleared the scene.