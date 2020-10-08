Fire Burning North of Wood River Valley on Salmon-Challis Forest

CLAYTON, Idaho (KLIX)-Fire crews are working to control a wildfire on the Salmon-Challis National Forest north of the Wood River Valley. According to the U.S. Forest Service, the Meridian Fire was first reported on Monday October 5, in the Hunter Creek drainage on the Lost River Ranger District, about 17 miles northeast of Ketchum.

It is estimated to have burned 337 acres and has seen increased fire activity in the last few days. It is burning in Douglas fir and grass. Earlier in the week the fire moved northwest towards the Hunter Creek Summit and is expected to continue to move northward, pushed by expected winds. The Forest Service said fire crews are using a confine and contain strategy to get the fire under control by containing the southern edges of the fire and confining the east and west side. The coming weather this weekend is expected to help slow the growth of the fire.

The fire is only about seven percent contained at this time. A Type 1 crew, several helicopters, smokejumpers, and one engine are working on the Meridian Fire, about 58 personnel.

