Fire Burns Through Soldier Mountain Ski Resort

FAIRFIELD, Idaho (KLIX)-A wildfire north of Fairfield burned through a ski resort earlier Friday evening and Saturday and continues to threaten other structures.

According to Soldier Mountain Ski Resort, the Phillips Fire went over the mountain through the resort, but thanks to efforts by firefighters the lodge and lifts were not damaged. However, the resort said on social media the bridge to the area did burn down. Images shared by the resort show some vehicles were damaged. The U.S. Forest Service-Sawtooth National Forest said the Camas Rural Fire Department is providing structure protection to area homes threatened by the fire.

As of Saturday evening the lightning caused fire had burned roughly 2100 acres. Officials have closed the road off into the area as well as Couch Summit including the Forest area around the fire. Friday evening winds increased creating extreme fire behavior. Fire crews worked through the night to get a better handle on the blaze. A team from the Great Basin Interagency Management has taken over command of the fire. The public is asked to stay away from the area.

Video shared by the U.S. National Weather Service in Boise shows the fire burning on the Soldier Ski Resort as firefighters worked to contain it.

