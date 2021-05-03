Fire Destroys Barn, Threatens Home in Burley

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Firefighters were able to save a house when a barn caught fire in Burley early Monday morning.

According to the Burley Fire Department, the first crews were called out at 1:27 a.m. to a barn on fire at 1418 East 16th. When they arrived they found a 60x60 barn engulfed in flames threatening a house nearby. Crews worked at keeping the fire from spreading to the house while more help was called.

A total of three engines with a dozen firefighters worked to knock the blaze back and extinguish it. Crews were at the scene until about 3:30 a.m. No one was injured in the fire, according to Burley Fire. the Cassia County sheriff's office and paramedics also assisted during the call.

The blaze is under investigation by the Idaho State Fire Marshals Office.

