Fire Near Gooding Scorches 2,300 Acres

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A wildfire that started Saturday evening northwest of Gooding burned a little more than 2,300 acres. According to Idaho Fire Info, the Tea Kettle Fire was sparked near the Deadhorse Caves in the desert, cause of the blaze is being investigated. The Gooding, Wendell, Bliss and Hagerman rural fire departments responded along with Bureau of Land Management crews. Difficult terrain and winds made fighting the blaze a challenge. The latest update Sunday had the fire contained at 2,316 acres with hot spots and no control estimate.