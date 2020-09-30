Fire Restrictions End Oct. 1 in Camas, Blaine and Custer Counties

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Fire restrictions for Camas, Blaine and parts of Custer counties will be dropped starting in October on Bureau of Land Management (BLM) lands and Sawtooth National Forest.

The BLM and U.S. Forest announced Stage 1 Fire Restrictions set in place on August 1, this year will end on October 1, in the Sawtooth North Zone that runs from north of Highway 20 to the northern most boundary of the Sawtooth National Forest and from Craters of the Moon National Monument to Hills City. The end of the restrictions will let people to build a campfire, use a charcoal barbecue, and smoke outside of designated campgrounds and recreation sites.

A Fire Prevention Order will remain in effect on BLM lands that prohibits the use of discharging, using or having fireworks, steel core or tracer ammunition, burning, igniting or causing to burn explosive materia, which includes exploding targets. Stage 1 Fire Restrictions in the Raft River Range in northern Utah, just south of Malta, Idaho will remain in effect. Officials ask the public to continue to follow these guidelines when using a campfire:

NEVER leave a campfire unattended.

Keep water, dirt and a shovel near your fire at all times.

Make sure your fire is dead out and cold to the touch before you leave it.

Never use fireworks, exploding targets or tracer rounds on or near public land.