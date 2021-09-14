Fire Restrictions on Forest End Sept. 17 for Southern Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Rules restricting the use of campfires and smoking will be terminated September 17, for the Sawtooth National Forest. The U.S. Forest Service-Sawtooth National Forest announced Tuesday, Stage 1 Fire Restrictions will end for all forest lands as cooler weather sets in and the summer comes to a close.

The Bureau of Land management ended Stage 1 restrictions in August for all public lands along with state managed lands. The restrictions limited campfires to designated campfire rings, didn't allow the use of charcoal grills and prevented smoking in specific areas.

Forest officials still warn there is a potential for wildfires and asked the public to exercise caution when using campfires this fall. Officials say people should never leave a campfire unattended, be prepared with the right tools and material to put it out, and make sure the fire is out and cold to the touch. Also, fireworks are not allowed on or near public land.

