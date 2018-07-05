UPDATE: Nevada Highway Patrol reported the highway open shortly after 1 a.m. Friday.

WELLS, Nevada (KLIX) The Nevada Highway Patrol says Highway 93 south of Wells has been shut down because of a wildfire. The highway south of Wells to State Route 229 in both directions is blocked to all traffic. For the latest information on Nevada Road conditions go to www.nvroads.com . Travelers are encouraged to use U.S. 93 Alternate to the east as a detour. Several fires are burning in the area, one called Boone Springs, is creating a lot of smoke in the area of Currie, according to the Eastern Nevada Interagency Fire. The other, near Highway 93, is the Echo fire that has so far burned an estimated 10,000 acres.