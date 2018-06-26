Fireworks and Trailer Races Coming To The Magic Valley Speedway

Normally at the Magic Valley Speedway you get loud, exciting, adrenaline pumping vehicular racing action. On July 3rd you get all that and fireworks!

The Magic Valley Speedway is celebrating Independence Day Eve with a special race - including the trailer race of destruction. They'll also have the very cool old school Legend Car Regionals, Super Stocks, Mini and Street Stocks, Stingers and Modifieds.

Celebrate Independence Day with the Magic Valley Speedway on Tuesday, July 3rd. Racing begins at 6pm and doors open at 5. Ticket prices and event details on the MV Speedway Facebook page .