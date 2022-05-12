It seems like it has been a long time coming, but assuming the weather holds up, this weekend should be one of the prettiest weather-wise Twin Falls has had in 2022. With nice weather, comes with people wanting to get outside, be active, and events taking place in the area. While not all events are outside, nicer weather makes getting out a little easier and more encouraging. For those wanting to get out of the house, here are some events and ideas for this weekend.

Thursday, May 12 - Beers for Boobs

Credit: Angiola Harry on Unsplash Credit: Angiola Harry on Unsplash loading...

Start the weekend early this week, and head to Beers for Boobs tonight at the Twin Falls County Fairground from 5 PM until 9 PM. Tickets are $10 and the event will be raising money and awareness for breast cancer. There will be live music from Heath Clark Band, raffles including 2 VIP Pit Tickets to see Scotty McCreery in Twin Falls, and they will have beer from Milner's Gate. Make sure to wear pink and head out for a fun time tonight.

Friday, May 13 and Saturday, May 14 - Twelfth Night by William Shakespeare

Credit: europeana on Unsplash Credit: europeana on Unsplash loading...

Seeing a William Shakespeare play never gets old, and to make it even better, this one will be performed by students in the area. This Friday and Saturday you can see "Twelfth Night" performed at Filer Middle School at 7 PM both nights. The play will be put on by the students of Magic Valley Commonwealth School and tickets are only $3 per person or $15 for the whole family. If you aren't familiar with the story, it is a comedy involving two twins that find themselves in a love triangle and some other fun, odd characters.

Saturday, May 14 Old Navy Grand Opening

Old Navy Introduces Plus-Sized Clothing For Women Getty Images loading...

It has seemed like a long time coming, but Old Navy is officially opening this weekend. The grand opening is set for Saturday, but the store did have a soft opening on Wednesday. With summer fast approaching, make sure you head to Old Navy this weekend for some great sales for new summer clothes. The store opens at 10 AM.

Saturday, May 14 - Magic Valley Speedway

Magic Valley Speedway Magic Valley Speedway, Google Maps Street View loading...

For those that want to get outside and enjoy watching races, you can head to the Magic Valley Speedway this weekend to catch trucks, Mini's, Bombers, and Hornets all race. The Races begin at 5 PM and admission is $12 for adults, $9 for those 62 and over, $6 for ages 6 to 12, and free for kids under five. First responders and all military are free with their IDs. For tickets, make sure to visit https://www.myracepass.com/events/394761/tickets/.

All Weekend - Get Outside

Credit: Brady Rogers on Unsplash Credit: Brady Rogers on Unsplash loading...

If none of the events above are what you are looking for, then make sure to take advantage of the beautiful weather (knocks on wood that it holds up) and enjoy being outside. Go for a hike, a walk, or break out of the kayaks and enjoy a beautiful weekend. If you are like me and have been avoiding yard work, this weekend would be a good time to finally get some done. It has been a while since we have had a weekend that could potentially be this nice.

Staying in, getting outside, or attending one of the events above, whatever you decide to do is up to you. As the weather gets warmer and nicer and summer draws near, there will be more events happening. Make sure to enjoy your weekend and do whatever makes you happy.

