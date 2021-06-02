If you have been driving around Twin Falls recently, you may have seen that on the weekends the familiar sight of trucks pulling trailers loaded with race cars is becoming more common. That's because the track is open at the Magic Valley Speedway and the most exciting of the races are coming up soon.

What Races Are Happening This Weekend At The Magic Valley Speedway?

Races on June 5th at the Magic Valley Speedway will include the ICCU Modifieds, Cactus Pete's Streets, Project Filter Bombers, and the always entertaining Double Deckers.

When Are The Magic Valley Speedway Races?

Race night is every Saturday through September at the Magic Valley Speedway except on September 4th. Gates open at 5 PM and races start at 6. Price for admission is listed next to each week's race list and military admission is always free with I.D.:

6-5-21 - $12 Mods, Streets, Minis, Bombers, and Double Deckers.

6-12-21 - $12 NWT Trucks, Streets, Minis, Hornets, and Stingers.

6-19-21 - $16 Super Lates, Mods, Streets, Bombers, Hornets, and Stingers.

6-26-21 - $12 Midgets, Minis, Hornets, Stingers*, Double Deckers, and Legends.

7-3-21 - $16 Mods, Streets, Minis, Bombers, Hornets, Stingers, Double Deckers, and Fireworks .

7-10-21 - $20 North West Tour Super Late Model Challenge 150, Minis, Bombers, and Legends.

7-17-21 - $12 Mods, Streets, Bombers, Hornets, and Stingers.

7-24-21 - $12 NWT Trucks, Streets, Minis, Hornets, and Double Deckers.

7-31-21 - $16 Super Lates, Mods, Midgets, Bombers, and Stingers.

8-7-21 - $12 Mods, Streets, Bombers, Hornets, Stingers, and Double Deckers.

8-14-21 - $16 Wing Sprint Cars, Minis, Bombers, Stingers, and ST Mods.

8-21-21 - $12 NWT Trucks, Midgets, Streets, Hornets, Stingers, and Legends.

8-28-21 - $12 Mods, Streets, Minis, Bombers, Hornets, and Stingers.

9-11-21 - Tribute to all first responders and family, get in free. Regular admission is $16 Super Lates, Midgets, NWT Trucks, Streets, Bombers, Hornets, and Stingers.

9-18-21 - $16 Mods, Streets, Minis, Bombers, Hornets, and Quale's Trailer Race Of Destruction.

9-25-21 - 3 Day Drift Competition.

