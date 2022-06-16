Fireworks are a No-No on Idaho’s Forest Service Land

Don’t even think about it. Fireworks don’t mix with government lands. With Independence Day approaching, please use some common sense.

The Land is Drying Out and Fast

After a couple of days of warm weather, strong winds on Sunday will spell dry conditions. Terry Thompson is a spokesman for Idaho Fish and Game. He says the cheatgrass between Jerome and Twin Falls is already dry. Thompson appeared on Magic Valley This Morning on Newsradio 96.1 FM and 1310 KLIX.

A wet spring was welcome in the midst of our long drought, but as things begin drying out before summer there’s going to be a great deal of fuel available for a fire. After Terry left the studio, we were joined by representatives from the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Forest Service. In our second discussion, we learned that you can get a permit to collect firewood on Forest Service land. But if you’re driving into the South Hills you need to be cognizant if you’re going off-road. You’re allowed some distance to reach your destination for wood, but remember, there’s a history of hot automobile mufflers kicking off wildfires.

Use Your Head and Save Some Money

And fireworks are absolutely forbidden by the Forest Service. Even if you’ve got no plans to set them off within the boundaries, you could still be cited for possession. This can earn you a trip to federal court in Boise. You’ll likely need a day away from work, a couple of hundred bucks for gas to the city and back, and room for any fines.

