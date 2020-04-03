First Death Due to COVID-19 in Twin Falls County

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Twin Falls County has had its first death due to novel coronavius (COVID-19). South Central Public Health District just announced the fatality Friday afternoon of a Twin Falls County woman in her 70s who had been hospitalized with complicating health factors.

The Health District continues to encourage people to practice social distancing, avoid non-essential travel and errand, and isolate as soon as symptoms of illness begins to help slow the spread of COVID-19. For the latest statistics reported by the health district visit HERE, or for state information visit the COVID-19 webpage.

This is the fourth reported fatality within the SCPHD.