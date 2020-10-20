First Fall Snow For So. Idaho Could Be Sat; BSU Football Begins

I'd tell Boise State Broncos fans to dress warm for Saturday's season opener against Utah State at Albertsons Stadium, but because of the Coronavirus only cardboard cutouts are at risk.

You can expect a drastic drop in temperature over the course of the next couple of days for southern Idaho. A cold front is coming, and by the weekend, high are only expected to reach the low-forties for some areas.

There is a 30 percent chance of snowfall on Saturday in Boise, according to current weather predictions. For Twin Falls, things aren't looking much warmer. The expected overnight low Saturday (October 24) is 12 degrees. There is also between a 20 to 30 percent chance of precipitation on Saturday. This should come as no surprise, as we will be just one week from the start of November.

For fans of the Boise State Broncos, the 2020 season opener kicks off at 4 PM on Saturday. Utah State will be in Boise, barring any positive COVID-19 tests. Due to several players in the National Football League testing positive, the juggling of schedules has been a common occurrence since the season began back in early September. The BSU season opener, which was originally scheduled for September 5 but postponed due to the virus, would have been played in much warmer weather.

This Saturday might be the first opener for BSU's football team to have snow predicted, but hey, it's 2020. All eight of this year's Boise State games can be heard on 98.3 FM "The Snake."