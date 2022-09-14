It looks like Twin Falls is in store for a warmer and wet winter. At least, according to the Farmers Almanac. I know it isn't always the most accurate, but it is at least a look. And honestly, let's hope this one is right because it is the weather we need this year.

Farmer's Almanac Says Cold And Wet Winter

According to the Farmers Almanac Idaho will be a little bit warmer than usual this winter. However, it looks like we are going to get a little more precipitation than usual. It also appears that the further north you get in Idaho, the more snow will fall. Snow and rain are expected in Twin Falls and we need it. The most snow is said to be expected between the middle of November and the end of December. So yay, hopefully, a white Christmas. The middle of January and early February will potentially see more snowfall as well. The coldest temperatures are expected to hit in the middle of November and early February. So a little colder for longer. The above-average precipitation and snowfall are really what we are looking for.

This Is Good News For Twin Falls

The reason this is good news for Twin Falls, and why we really hope it's right, is because we need the precipitation. Rainfall and snowfall are important for Twin Falls to thrive. Sure, we would prefer a little more snow but rain is a good thing. We aren't looking at another Snowmageddon, but a good strong winter is something Idaho could really use.

Let there be snow!

