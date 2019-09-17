Fish and Game Commissioners to Meet

(KLIX) – Idaho Fish and Game commissioners will meet this Friday to talk about a revision to the 2019 steelhead season.

What’s more, the public is invited to attend – and you don’t have to go to Boise to do it.

The teleconference meeting won’t accept public comment this time around, but individuals who’d like to hear what the commissioners discuss can still be part of the audience.

All you have to do is visit your nearest Fish and Game regional office. For Magic Valley residents, that’d be the Jerome office at 324 S. 417 E., No. 1.

Items that will be discussed include revisions to the 2019 steelhead season and a proposal for the Coho fishery, according to a news release by the department, as well as the topic of revising agency-sponsored legislation for an upland game permit to include a swan tag. You can view the agenda here.

The Fish and Game Commission will meet via conference call beginning at 8 a.m. this Friday, Sept. 20.

If you’re an angler and are concerned about fishing opportunities in the Gem State – or in any way enjoy the outdoors – attending the Fish and Game meetings is a great way to keep up to date on crucial issues affecting wildlife and outdoor topics in Idaho, including the state's regional fisheries and fishing topics.

The department said in the news release that individuals with disabilities may request meeting accommodations by contacting the Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s Director’s office directly at 208-334-5159 or through the Idaho Relay Service at 1-800-377-2529 (TDD).