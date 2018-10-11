Fish and Game: Public Can Help Solve Poaching Cases

JEROME, Idaho – You can poach your eggs, but don’t poach the wildlife.

As hunting seasons get underway in Idaho, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game is asking that people who witness wildlife violations contact authorities right away. The Citizens Against Poaching hotline is available 24/7 at 800-632-5999.

Fish and Game said the public’s input goes a long way in solving poaching cases.

“Those who ‘Make the Call’ are instrumental in catching poachers stealing game and fish from the Idaho citizens,” David Silcock, Fish and Game regional conservation officer in Salmon, said in a prepared statement. “Many poaching cases would not be detected, let alone, solved without the public’s extra eyes and ears.”

Cash rewards are available to callers, who can remain anonymous, and who provide information leading to the citation of suspected wildlife law violators. Each year the hotline gets about 600 calls of potential wildlife violations, according to a department news release, resulting in around 150 citations and $20,000 paid in rewards

“The more detailed information you provide and the quicker your report it, the more likely a poacher will get caught,” Silcock said. “License plate numbers are extremely useful, as well as exact location, time and description of suspects.”

Witnesses of potential wildlife violations may also report online , or contact their local Fish and Game office. In the Magic Valley region, that number is 208-324-4359.