Fish and Game Says it Will Stock Magic Valley Waters in October

JEROME, Idaho – Anglers young and old will appreciate the upcoming fish stocking that the Idaho Department of Fish and Game has planned for October.

What better way to get out and enjoy the fall weather than to reel in a fish at the end of a line?

The opportunities to catch your limit will be better at the following Magic Valley waters, which will be stocked with catchable rainbow trout – 10- to 12-inches long, the department said in a statement on Thursday – at the listed locations and dates below. The numbers next to the locations is the number of fish that will be stocked.

Fish and Game said the stocking dates and numbers of fish to be stocked are approximate and may change without notice because of water or weather conditions.

In all, closer to 37,000 trout are scheduled to be released in the following waters:

Sept. 30-Oct. 4

Salmon Falls Creek, 300

Frank Oster Lake No. 1, 360

Oct. 7-11

Dog Creek Reservoir, 5,000

Filer Kids Ponds and Filer Pond, 345

Blair Trail Pond, 2,000

Niagara Spring, 250

Crystal Springs, 300

Oct. 14-18

Lake Walcott, 24,000

Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond, 345

Conner Pond, 2,000

Freedom Park Pond, 700

Emerald Lake, 750

Oct. 21-25

Crystal Springs Lake, 300

Niagara Springs, 250