JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) – The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking volunteers for habitat projects in the Magic Valley.

The department said Tuesday it has several projects planned over the next couple of months and needs some extra hands on board to get them completed.

The projects are in an effort to help restore wildlife habitat in several areas that have been burned by wildfire.

Planting dates and locations include:

March 23, site of the Connor Fire south of Malta

April 6, site of the Dog Creek Fire north of Gooding

There’s also one site in Elmore County that needs volunteers on March 16, near Walker Reservoir north of King Hill.

Planting tools and materials will be provided at the sites, the department said. Maps will be emailed to volunteers after they sign up.

For more information or to sign up as a volunteer, contact Brandon Tycz or TanaRae Alberti at brandon.tycz@idfg.idaho.gov or tanarae.alberti@idfg.idaho.gov or by calling the Magic Valley Region Office at 208-324-4359.