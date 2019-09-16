Fish and Game Teaches About Chronic Wasting Disease

(KLIX) – The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said a certain disease that effects elk, deer and moose could someday change how those species are managed in the Gem State, potentially affecting hunting seasons.

For now, Fish and Game officials are doing what they can to help prevent the disease from coming to Idaho.

Magic Valley Regional staff receive training in how to remove lymph nodes to monitor for chronic wasting disease (Credit: Idaho Department of Fish and Game)

“Many surrounding states have confirmed cases of chronic wasting disease, or CWD, which is a fatal neurological disease that can directly impact the health of their deer, elk and moose populations,” the department said in a news release on Monday.

“While Idaho has not yet detected the disease, Fish and Game is actively monitoring hunter-harvested wildlife, as well as road-killed and suspect animals that might be sick, to insure that the disease is found early, should it show up.

In an effort to protect these big-game animals in Idaho by reducing the risk of infection from CWD, the Fish and Game Commission, along with the Idaho legislature has put several regulations in place. These bans include:

The use of natural urine from deer, elk, moose, reindeer and caribou for big game hunting.

Importing a carcass or any part of a wild deer, elk or moose from another state, Canadian province, or any other country with a documented case of CWD. Exceptions to this rule include:

Meat that is cut and wrapped

Quarters or deboned meat that does not include brain or spinal tissue

Edible organs, excluding the brain

Hides without heads

Upper canine teeth

Ivories, buglers or whistlers

Finished taxidermy

Dried antlers

Cleaned and dried skulls or skull caps

The department said there are things that hunters can also do to help prevent CWD from entering Idaho. For more information, check out the full release here.