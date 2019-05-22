HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX) – A flood advisory issued on May 13 has been extended for parts of Blaine County.

According to the Pocatello office of the National Weather Service, the advisory continues for the Big Wood River in Hailey, which is expected to rise nearly 5 feet by Friday morning.

Street flooding will occur along Cedar, War Eagle, and Della Vista Drives in the lower subdivisions in Hailey and Riverview drive in Bellevue. Draper Preserve in Hailey is inaccessible. Water may be over some secondary roads in West Ketchum (Wood River Drive). Gimlet subdivision will have flooding issues.

The weather service advises people near the river to use caution and “be aware of the expected high water and take action to protect property.”