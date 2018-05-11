Flood Advisory Issued for Big Wood River in Hailey

HAILEY, Idaho – The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for the Big Wood River in Hailey, and cautions residents who live near the river to take action to protect their property.

The river is expected to rise to around 5 feet by early Sunday morning, the advisory reads, and cautions that street flooding will likely occur along Cedar, War Eagle, and Della Vista Drives in the lower subdivisions in Hailey and Riverview drive in Bellevue.

Draper Preserve in Hailey is inaccessible. Water may be over some secondary roads in West Ketchum (Wood River Drive). Gimlet subdivision will have flooding issues. … Safety Message...Persons near the River should be aware of the expected high water and take action to protect property.