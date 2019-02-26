Flood Advisory Issued for Parts of Minidoka, Cassia Counties

RUPERT, Idaho (KLIX) – A flood advisory has been issued for Minidoka County and portions of Cassia County.

The U.S. National Weather Service in Pocatello issued the advisory Tuesday afternoon, saying that some areas are starting the see affects of this winter’s snow and rain.

It’s that combination – rain on melting snow – that is creating sheet flooding through the lower elevations, including portions of Minidoka County, according to the weather service.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Malta, Oakley Reservoir, Lake Walcott, Paul, Oakley, Declo, Albion, Minidoka, Elba, Almo, Acequia, Yale Rest Area, Mt Harrison, City of Rocks, Idahome, Interstate 84 and 86 Junction and Bridge.

The advisory, which is in effect until 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, said more rain and melting snow is expected over the next couple of days and urges people to be cautious, especially at night “when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.”