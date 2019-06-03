Flood Warning in Effect Through Friday in Hailey

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX) – The National Weather in Pocatello has issued a flood warning that is in effect until Friday afternoon in Hailey or until the agency cancels the warning.

The warning is for parts of the Big Wood River, which the weather service listed the flood stage at five feet. It is expected to rise another three inches by Tuesday evening, resulting in minor street flooding along Cedar, War Eagle, and Della Vista Drives in the lower subdivisions in Hailey and Riverview drive in Bellevue.

“Draper Preserve in Hailey is inaccessible,” according to the agency. “Water may be over some

secondary roads in West Ketchum (Wood River Drive). Gimlet subdivision will have flooding issues.”