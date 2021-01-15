BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A Florida man pleaded guilty to cyberstalking for sending images of a Texas crime scene along with threats to the victim of the crime and her sisters who live in Idaho.

The U.S. Attorney announced Alvin Willie George, 25, of Cross City, pleaded guilty to two counts of cyberstalking this week after he was indicted by a federal grand jury in December of 2019 in Boise. According to records, George had researched a 1999 crime that happened in Texas where two girls were attacked in a bedroom. The attacker slit the throats of the children, killing one and injury the other. The assailant has been convicted. Willie, with no ties to the crime and having never met the victims, began researching the events and sent the surviving victim and her sisters, who live in Idaho, images of the 1999 crime scene via social media accounts; he also threatened to rape and kill them.

Sentencing is set for April this year and George could face up to five years in prison and a $250,000 per count.