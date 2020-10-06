Buhl Man To Serve More Than 10 Years in Prison for Drug Crime

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A Buhl man will spend close to 11 years behind bars on drug charges following his recent sentencing in federal court.

U.S. Attorney Bart Davis announced 36-year-old Terry Whited has been sentenced to 130 months in prison on the charge of distribution of methamphetamine, a charge he pleaded guilty to on October 22, 2019. Whited was charged in the fall of 2018 following an investigation while he was a methamphetamine dealer living in the Buhl area. Court documents say Whited had distributed five pounds of methamphetamine to a person living in Boise for $4,000 per pound. The drugs were later seized when Boise authorities executed a search warrant on the persons Boise home.

Whited has a prior conviction of felony eluding a police officer and was sentenced to prison. He will also have to serve five years of supervised release once he has completed his prison sentence for the drug crime.