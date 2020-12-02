Idaho Market Owner to Pay $600k for Abuse of Food Stamps Program

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-The owner of an Idaho convenience store has agreed to pay out $600,000 in restitution for abusing the federal food stamps program.

According to U.S. Attorney Bart Davis, Aaron Campos, 47, the owner of Campos Market in Boise that sells retail and food merchandise accepted a forfeiture agreement with the federal government for unauthorized redemption of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, also known as food stamps. Between 2013 and 2016 authorities say employees at the market would let people buy non-eligible items with SNAP benefits. Plus, employees would also exchange benefits for cash, both of which is not allowed.

The United States Department of Agriculture investigated the abuses, which administers the program. The SNAP program provides food items for people that need the help.