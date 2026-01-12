I got the flu vaccine in November. Plenty of my friends don’t get vaccinated for anything, and suggest healthy eating and vitamins are all they need. None of them has a medical degree. My doctor advises me, as a cardiac patient, to get the shot. But the yearly poke is just a guess. It’s based on predictions of what may be this season’s dominant strain. This year, a nastier strain is making the rounds. Especially in Idaho. I’m also told that even though I wasn’t vaccinated against it, the shot I did receive can still be somewhat helpful.

Caution May Not Save You from Infection

I try to follow the advice to wash my hands frequently and try to remember to carry hand sanitizer. The latter is something I often forget. One place I believe it’s especially needed is at church. First, ushers and your pastor shake a lot of hands, which means you’re shaking a couple of hundred hands by proxy, and during the greeting, a lot of people approach you to shake. Including kids who’ve been rubbing their noses all day.

Here’s the dilemma. When you finish and reach for the sanitizer, are you offending people? The option is to offend by not shaking.

Flu Can Be Lurking Anywhere

Also, handrails, pews, and doorknobs are all places the flu virus is waiting for you. When I grocery shop, I use the wipes on the cart handle, and if I can, on the handles of the refrigerators. It still may not be enough, especially if you pay with cash and get an infected handful of change in return. It’s why I’m using my debit card as often as I can, even with small purchases.

I don’t consider myself obsessive/compulsive, just a guy who hates colds and flu. How do you handle the challenges?