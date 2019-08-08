Fly the Friendly Skies Free If Your Name Is Greene or Green

It's not a scam, it's the real deal! You could fly free if your last name is Green and Greene!

Frontier Airlines as part of their Green campaign is offering up free airfare but the only catch is your last name has to be Green or Greene.

The good news for you is that if your name isn't Green or Greene, you can save up to 40% on your flight.

Here's how the promotion works - Book a flight that departs between 12 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13 and Frontier will refund your trip. Round trip return flights must arrive by 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 20.

The promotion is only applicable for those with the last name of Green or Greene. Their immediate families, including spouses, parents children and siblings are not eligible for the promotion if their last name is not Green or Greene.

You can check out more details on the free flights here - a free flight might be worth a quick name change!