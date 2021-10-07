Idahoans Working Remotely Get Free Hawaii Flights, Hotel Savings

Now that the colder weather has arrived in southern Idaho, those that can't stand frigid temperatures can take advantage of an insane deal that benefits full-time employees that are able to handle their work remotely.

I've been to Hawaii twice in my life. I took a vacation about 12 years ago to Oahu with my girlfriend at the time. Then, a couple of years later, I married that same woman on the beach at Bonzai Pipeline, with a hippie named Kermit officiating our wedding. Hawaii is a magical place.

There is an offer that is currently available for full-time workers that can pack up their work responsibilities and head to Hawaii. Movers and Shakas is an organization affiliated with the state of Hawaii, as well as several island businesses. The only kicker is, you have to stay no less than 30 days. You get lodging discounts and free roundtrip airfare, and all you have to do is volunteer eight to 10 hours a week using your skills within the community.

If you can make the arrangements, you can spend up to 60 days in Hawaii. This offer is particularly attractive for those who are not married, and don't have any children.

The pandemic has resulted in a large percentage of the United States population working remotely. It's estimated that as much as 30% of Americans are presently working remotely. If you meet the criteria that Movers and Shakas are requiring, then what are you waiting for.

Cheers to working remotely!

