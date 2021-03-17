POLL: The Best Way To Celebrate St. Patty’s Day In Twin Falls

Happy St. Patrick's Day! Thankfully Twin Falls is having a parade and events all day long. I want to know where and how is the best way to celebrate in Twin Falls. Is it bar hopping, the parade, the food options? What are you doing to celebrate?

The parade begins at 3:30 p.m. on Main Street in Downtown Twin Falls hosted by O’Dunkens. Of course they have some great food and green beer options. There is also going to be live music for everyone to enjoy.

The 2nd South Market is hosting a St Patrick’s day celebration with food, green beer and more as well. Their outdoor seating is also open so on a nice day like today it is a fun option.

It is also wine Wednesday and you can celebrate at the Brickhouse if you are not a huge green beer fan.

Or maybe you are like me and you are just going to stay home and have yourself some corned beef and cabbage. It is just so unfortunate that St. Patrick’s Day landed on a Wednesday, if it was a Friday I feel like I would go out and have some more fun.

You can also go bar hopping in Downtown Twin Falls. All the restaurants on Main are going to have some fun. The official street party starts at 5 p.m. Maybe some of you can get out of work early and start right at 5 p.m. Just don't forget to wear green or you may get pinched.