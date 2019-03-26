Footwear May Have Caused Crash at Local Gas Station

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – A woman’s choice of footwear may have been the cause of a crash that happened Tuesday afternoon at an Oasis Stop 'N Go in Twin Falls.

At about 1 p.m. a vehicle went through the front of the business on Addison Avenue and Eastland Drive. According to police, the driver was an elderly female who was wearing flip-flop shoes, which may have gotten tangled in the pedals and caused her to crash through the building.

No injuries were reported, Twin Falls Police Lt. Terry Thueson told News Radio 1310, but due to the age of the driver, she was taken to St. Luke’s Magic Valley as a precautionary measure.

The gas station closed on Tuesday, and workers boarded the windows and removed debris from the building.

The crash is still under investigation.