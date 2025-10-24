The campus liberal banshees are making a ruckus. Idaho’s colleges and universities are seeing their share drop at the public trough. The government is scaling back funding at indoctrination centers, and the liberals are aghast. The state is short more than 50 million dollars, and it could get worse. The federal government is short 38 trillion dollars, and it will get worse. But for higher education, the beast demands more.

The World Doesn't Owe You a Living

Here's a thought: cut administrative costs and ask professors to spend more time in classrooms. Cut the basket-weaving departments, and continue eliminating the woke offices of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, known as DEI. From what I understand, the latter is already underway. Why? Because when the administrators and their news media allies screamed it was wrong, the taxpaying public turned a deaf ear.

Academics, and a lot of people in government employ, believe they’re entitled to what you have. That somehow, because they get out of bed and go to work, they’re special. As we’re already subsidizing people who don’t work, I suspect nobody on the outside is shedding a tear.

The news media likes to focus our attention on stories about good public servants being forced to push their belongings in shopping carts, but they don’t spend much time covering the old woman living alone and struggling to pay her taxes.

How About We See Proof of Performance?

Reporters also don’t spend much time on how many people graduate from college and then are unemployable and saddled with massive debt. Once again, the folks in newsrooms, along with their academic allies, believe you should pick up the tab. What message have they missed over the last 10 years?