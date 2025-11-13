Twin Falls Police are busy. The department responded to over 4,500 calls in October! While most aren’t critical, it gives you an idea of what local law enforcement deals with daily. Years ago, many agencies stopped responding to fender benders in parking lots, unless there was a report of an injury. The manpower isn’t available. This is a reminder that if you want additional cops on the streets, there’s a price to be paid. In taxes. Considering the foul mood of many current taxpayers, you may be on your own when it comes to smaller infractions and annoyances.

How Bad Can it Get?

Idaho House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel suggests we could see a massive budget shortfall next year. Totaling in the hundreds of millions of dollars. She’s a Democrat, and you may dismiss anything they say, but what if she’s right? Some Republicans serving on the legislature’s Joint Finance and Appropriations Committee are also issuing warnings that tough times are ahead. The rainy day fund could be raided to balance the books. The other options are cutting services, raising taxes, or a combination of both.

Maybe We Need More Local Choice

I’m going to wade into unpopular waters. Local governments in Idaho need Home Rule. The government best serves the public at the local level. Yes, it’s an opinion, but if you do some research, you’ll find some strong evidence in agreement.

Allow local governments to float Local Option Taxes. Put it to the local voters. If they approve, it gets adopted. If they say no, we get our answer. Approval, by current state law, would require, I believe, would require more than a simple majority. Local government would need to be a good salesman.