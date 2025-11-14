Idaho likes President Trump. Idaho is alone. That’s according to syndicated opinion columnist Cal Thomas. The writer mentioned it during his Thursday radio commentary. I went looking for the poll he cited, and couldn’t find details. However, I did find a recent poll from late October, and Idaho was one of just three states at the time when Mr. Trump's approval rating was above water. He was doing well in Wyoming and West Virginia. All three states have been kind to him in elections.

Events Can Change Polling in a Minute

Maybe this is a temporary slump. The government shutdown should be a thing of the past by Election Day in 2026. Wages could rise, and inflation could cool. However, a series of errors on the part of his administration hasn’t helped. He sounded a lot like Joe Biden when he told Laura Ingraham that polling on the economy was wrong. The White House looks evasive on the Epstein Files, and promoting the importation of foreign workers for jobs in the tech industry looks like a sop to some big donors.

Trump Needs a Few Critics in His Ears

The President once said he could shoot someone in the middle of 5th Avenue in New York City, and that his supporters wouldn’t leave him. Then he had four years of a solid economy in his first term. Today, voters appear in a sour mood, and expectations of an immediate return to the world of 2019 haven’t materialized. If I were a political adviser, I would be telling Team Trump it needs a new approach.