Forest Road Closed by Washout to Reopen North of Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Idaho (KLIX)-A road linking Featherville to the Big Smoky area in the Sawtooth National Forest will reopen for travel after being closed because of a washout several years ago.

According to the U.S. Forest Service-Sawtooth National Forest, Forest Road #227 will be open to motorists beginning the Labor Day weekend. According to Project Manager David Skinner, the roadway was washed out in May of 2017 by the Big Smokey Creek, the third time the roadway had been washed out since 2014. The roadway has now been realigned in those areas, which was completed in 2018.

Crews will need to finish some things along the roadway, including the bridge west of the Baumgartner Campground in Elmore County, it will be closed temporarily on September 8.