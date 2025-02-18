Idaho and Oregon Media Ramp Up Trump Derangement Syndrome

You can tell much about news media beliefs by what stories get amplified. Take the one at this link. Some guy in rural Oregon put up a billboard opposing the Greater Idaho movement It features a heart on an image of the state. Wow! I guess that shows the secessionists. They’ll be quaking in their boots from now on.

UNSPLASH! Photo by Darren Halstead on Unsplash . UNSPLASH! Photo by Darren Halstead on Unsplash

. loading...

Or take the story about poor federal workers losing their jobs in Idaho. Hey, hey, ho, ho, Donald Trump has got to go! Does the media give the same coverage to taxpayers who pay the salaries of government workers? Not in my experience, however. I’m told you can have a good time with other people’s money. Just ask any thief.

These stories want you to fear. To fear the worst possible outcome.

Do reporters ever ask what will happen if the government goes bankrupt? If they do, they often reference spending reform, which is a euphemism for budget cuts.

Either there’s an inability to grasp the economics, or we’re dealing with cultural Marxists who are working to collapse the system in the belief they can institute a new Bolshevik regime. I would suggest it’s a combination of both. There aren’t many great intellects in newsrooms.

The interests of journalists, in my experience, generally end at the tip of a nose. To paraphrase something Bill Maher once said, they’re insanely jealous of people who have money because they choose to pursue a career that offers long hours and little pay. These are angry, bitter, and frustrated beings. Like their deep-state counterparts, their future is bleak.

Get our free mobile app