Idaho’s Jobless Federal Workers Never Saw it Coming

I saw a fellow post online that 17 million Americans get fired every year. I wanted to check the accuracy of this, so I did a search and found multiple links tracking the numbers. Not everyone gets fired. Many quit and move to new lines of work or retire. Still, a lot of people get let go. The turnover is in the tens of millions every year. You can read more at this link.

News media seldom notices. I’ve been fired three times. It’s common in broadcasting, and I did get some media coverage. The newsroom liberals couldn’t help but gloat. I’m still broadcasting, and most of the gloaters long ago got downsized. The Eastern world calls it karma.

The remaining fellow travelers in newsrooms have been bellyaching about government workers being let go in the DOGE Purge. Could President Trump and Elon Musk have used a scalpel instead of a chainsaw? I suppose, but they’ve made a point about bloated and wasteful government.

We’ve seen layoffs in Idaho. The Forest Service is one such agency where people have been told to go home, and it’s not easy to be suddenly out of work. However, did they expect that a country with 37 trillion dollars in debt could go on forever funding what much of the world sees as a luxury?

We’re broke. The government can’t keep racking up debt, and waste and fraud being eliminated won’t balance the budget. It’s going to happen on the backs of workers and it’s going to soon impact people receiving government checks. What is euphemistically known as entitlements faces one of two outcomes. Some people lose their checks now, or the entire boat sinks in a few years and everyone drowns.

You can’t say we weren’t warned.

